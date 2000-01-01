Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ABOS)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ABOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ABOS

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ABOS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00509G2093

Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target what we believe to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer's disease. The company's lead drug candidate, ACU193, is a subclass monoclonal antibody which selectively targets amyloid-beta oligomers.

Latest ABOS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .