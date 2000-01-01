Company Profile

Acumentis Group Ltd is engaged in commercial and residential property valuation. It provides various property services such as Property Advice, Commercial Properties, Government Services, Agribusiness, and others. It also provides professional and advisory firms to assist in family law settlements, deceased estates, probate, self-managed super funds.Landmark White Ltd is engaged in commercial and residential property valuation. The company is engaged in providing valuation, research and advisory services in relation to property and businesses.