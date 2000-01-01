AD1 Holdings Ltd (ASX:AD1)

APAC company
Market Info - AD1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AD1

  • Market CapAUD7.120m
  • SymbolASX:AD1
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AD13

Company Profile

ApplyDirect Ltd is an e-recruitment company. The Company has developed an on-line platform that links job candidates directly to live job opportunities on employer websites.

