Company Profile

Adacel Technologies Ltd develops and sells simulation and control systems. The company's operating segment includes Systems and Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. The Services segment includes software maintenance and all aspects of system support, field services, and on-site technical services. Its Systems segment includes operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the USA and Australia. Some of its products include ATC Simulation; Speech Recognition; Voice Activated Cockpit; Homeland Security and others.Adacel Technologies Ltd is engaged in the development and sale of air traffic management and air traffic control simulation and software applications and services in the civil, and military aerospace sector.