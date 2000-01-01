Adagene Inc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAG)

North American company
Company Info - ADAG

  • Market Cap$1.105bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ADAG
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0053291078

Company Profile

Adagene Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company focused on the design and discovery of antibodies for the treatment of cancer.

