Adagio Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ADGI)
North American company
Market Info - ADGI
Company Info - ADGI
- Market Cap$2.255bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ADGI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS00534A1025
Company Profile
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. The company's lead product candidate, ADG20 is developed for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 and its variants.