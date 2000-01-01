Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADMP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADMP
- Market Cap$31.130m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ADMP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS00547W2089
Company Profile
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that develops & commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of respiratory disease & allergy. Its products include Epinephrine Injection PFS syringe, APC-1000, APC-2000, & APC-5000.