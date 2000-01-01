Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy Inc is mainly engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, and oil and gas exploration and production. The company operates through two segments namely Marketing Segment which is engaged in purchasing crude oil and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers; Transportation Segment is involved in the transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for-hire basis throughout the continental United States and Canada. Most of its revenue gets contributed through the Marketing segment.Adams Resources & Energy Inc along with its subsidiaries is engaged in marketing of crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products; tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals; and oil and gas exploration and production.