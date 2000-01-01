AdaptHealth Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AHCO)
Market Info - AHCO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHCO
- Market Cap$2.638bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:AHCO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS00653Q1022
Company Profile
AdaptHealth Corp is a provider of home healthcare equipment and related services. Its products portfolio includes Mobility Products, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Therapy Supplies, Respiratory Therapy, Non-invasive Ventilation, Nutrition Supplies, Bed Lifts, Seat Lift Chairs, Home Modifications, Power Mobility, and Bath Aids.DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp is a shell company.