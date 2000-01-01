Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADAP
- Market Cap$134.610m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ADAP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS00653A1079
Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC along with its subsidiaries is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in novel cancer immunotherapy products based on its T-cell receptor platform.