Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Ltd (SEHK:2623)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2623
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2623
- Market CapHKD369.690m
- SymbolSEHK:2623
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG0112P1028
Company Profile
Add New Energy Investment Holdings Group Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in mining and processing of iron ore, & ilmenite ore, and also sells iron concentrate and titanium concentrate in China.