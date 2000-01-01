Added Capital Inc (TSX:AAD)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - AAD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AAD

  • Market CapCAD0.430m
  • SymbolTSX:AAD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINCA00653D1015

Company Profile

Added Capital Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in merchant banking and mergers and acquisitions advisory business. The company provides various services including restructurings, general financial advisory services, valuations and fairness opinions.

Latest AAD news

