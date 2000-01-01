Added Capital Inc (TSX:AAD)
- Market CapCAD0.430m
- SymbolTSX:AAD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINCA00653D1015
Added Capital Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in merchant banking and mergers and acquisitions advisory business. The company provides various services including restructurings, general financial advisory services, valuations and fairness opinions.