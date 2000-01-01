Addex Therapeutics Ltd (SIX:ADXN)
- SymbolSIX:ADXN
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINCH0029850754
Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through single segment which includes developing drugs to improve human health. It is focused on the development of novel, orally available, small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. In addition, it is also engaged in the development of the dipraglurant and ADX71441 program. The company's geographical area of operations includes Switzerland and Europe.