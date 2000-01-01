Company Profile

Addtech AB is a group of businesses offering high-tech products and solutions to customers in the manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. Addtech's business segments include Automation, Components, Energy, Industrial process, and Power solutions. Its largest segment by revenue, components, markets and sells components and subsystems in mechanics, hydraulics and electronics, as well as automation solutions. The other segments offer electricity-distribution products, process-flow-improvement solutions, and power-supply-management systems. Addtech's businesses generate the majority of revenue from Nordic states.Addtech AB is a technology trading company. The Company operates in four business areas, which are components, energy, industrial process and power solutions.