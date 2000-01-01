Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal care segment which provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are primarily medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.Addus HomeCare Corp provides home and community based services, which are social in nature and are provided in the home, focused on the dual eligible population.