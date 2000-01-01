Addus HomeCare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADUS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADUS
- Market Cap$1.433bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ADUS
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0067391062
Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp provides home and community based services, which are social in nature and are provided in the home, focused on the dual eligible population.