Addus HomeCare Corp (NASDAQ:ADUS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ADUS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADUS

  • Market Cap$1.433bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ADUS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0067391062

Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp provides home and community based services, which are social in nature and are provided in the home, focused on the dual eligible population.

Latest ADUS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .