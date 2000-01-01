Company Profile

Addvalue Technologies Ltd manufactures digital, wireless, and broadband communications technology products. It provides satellite-based communication terminals and solutions for a variety of voice and internet protocol-based data applications. The company is engaged in single business divisions that are sale of telecommunication equipment and related products and components and provision of related design services. Addvalue Technologies has classified its business in various geographic segments that are Europe, Middle East, and Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment generate maximum revenue for the company.