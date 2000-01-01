Addvantage Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:AEY)
- Market Cap$21.720m
- SymbolNASDAQ:AEY
- IndustryTechnology
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0067433062
Company Profile
Addvantage Technologies Group Inc distributes and services a comprehensive line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The company's operating segment include Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. It generates maximum revenue from the Telecommunications segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from United States.Addvantage Technologies Group Inc sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or other resellers. The Company's business segments are Cable Television and Telecommunications.