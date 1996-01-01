Company Profile

Adecco is the largest recruitment provider globally, with over 5,000 branches in over 60 countries. The company is listed in Switzerland and came about through the merger of two large staffing companies, Adia and Ecco, in 1996. Adecco provides both temporary and permanent staffing in addition to HR systems outsourcing, career transition counselling, and restructuring consulting services.