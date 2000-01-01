Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGRO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGRO
- Market Cap$950.450m
- SymbolNYSE:AGRO
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorFarm Products
- Currency
- ISINLU0584671464
Company Profile
Adecoagro SA is an agricultural company in South America, with operations in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. It is engaged in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production and land transformation.