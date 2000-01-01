Company Profile

Formed by the merger of S.A. Portland Cement and Adelaide Cement in 1971, Adelaide Brighton is an integrated cement, lime, concrete and aggregates, and concrete products business. Adelaide Brighton currently sells about 3 million tonnes of cement and 1 million tonnes of lime per year, making it Australia's largest lime and second-largest cement supplier. Key geographic regions include Western Australia and South Australia with a focus on residential construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets including mining.