Company Profile

Adept Technology Group PLC is an independent provider offering unified communications portfolio of fixed line calls, line rental, mobile, data connectivity, hardware, managed services, WiFi, IP telephony and IT services to thousands of business and residential customers across the UK. AdEPT offers flexible technical and commercial options for onsite and cloud-based telephony and managed services. The company operates in Fixed line services segment that provides calls and line rental services and Managed services that offer data connectivity, hardware services, IP telephony, support and maintenance services.AdEPT Telecom PLC is an independent provider of voice and data communication services to both domestic and business customers. It offers fixed line calls, line rental, mobile and data connectivity products to business and residential customers in the UK.