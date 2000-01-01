ADES International Holding (LSE:ADES)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADES
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADES
- Market Cap$492.270m
- SymbolLSE:ADES
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINAEDFXA1EN018
Company Profile
ADES International Holding Ltd is an oil and gas drilling and production services provider in the Middle East and Africa region. Its services include offshore and onshore contract drilling services as well as production services.