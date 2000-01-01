Company Profile

Adesso SE is an information technology service provider. It specializes in consulting and tailored development of software. It offers business consulting, IT consulting, software development, IT management, application management, and smart shore services. The firm functions through the IT Solutions and IT Services segments. These segments cover industry-specific individual IT consulting and software development, distribution of software products, and industry-specific solutions. The company serves the insurance, banking and financial services, healthcare, lotteries, telecommunications, energy suppliers, automotive public transportation, and retail sectors.