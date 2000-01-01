Adeunis RF SA (EURONEXT:ALARF)

European company
  • Market Cap€7.900m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALARF
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013284627

Adeunis RF SA designs, manufactures and markets radio frequency transmission solutions for use in smart building, remote energy data management, industrial optimization, connected agriculture, transport, infrastructure, sport, services.

