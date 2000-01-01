Adeunis RF SA (EURONEXT:ALARF)
- Market Cap€7.900m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALARF
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- ISINFR0013284627
Adeunis RF SA designs, manufactures and markets radio frequency transmission solutions for use in smart building, remote energy data management, industrial optimization, connected agriculture, transport, infrastructure, sport, services.