Company Info - ADE
- Market CapCAD3.390m
- SymbolTSX:ADE
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA0069032070
Company Profile
Adex Mining Inc is an exploration and development company in Canada that is developing a potential polymetalicmine focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybendum, and tungsten.