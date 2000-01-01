Adex Mining Inc (TSX:ADE)

North American company
Market Info - ADE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADE

  • Market CapCAD3.390m
  • SymbolTSX:ADE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0069032070

Company Profile

Adex Mining Inc is an exploration and development company in Canada that is developing a potential polymetalicmine focusing on tin, indium, zinc, molybendum, and tungsten.

Latest ADE news

