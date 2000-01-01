Adherium Ltd (ASX:ADR)
Market Cap: AUD5.010m
Symbol: ASX:ADR
Industry: Healthcare
Sector: Medical Devices
ISIN: AU000000ADR1
Company Profile
Adherium Ltd is engaged in developing, manufacturing and supplying digital health technologies that address suboptimal medicine use in chronic disease. The company's product, Smartinhaler is a medical device which is produced for the respiratory market.