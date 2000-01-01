Adicet Bio Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ACET)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ACET
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ACET
- Market Cap$264.070m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ACET
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0070021086
Company Profile
Adicet Bio Inc is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.