Adicet Bio Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ACET)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ACET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ACET

  • Market Cap$264.070m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ACET
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0070021086

Company Profile

Adicet Bio Inc is a biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of off-the-shelf gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and improve persistence for durable activity in patients.

Latest ACET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .