Company Profile

Adidas designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and leisure apparel, footwear, accessories, and sports equipment. Its key brands are Adidas and Reebok, and it produces apparel for competitive athletics, casual activewear, and casual fashion. Adidas’ fashion brands include Yeezy and Y-3. Adidas sells its products in more than 160 countries through more than 2,400 owned retail stores, 14,000 mono-branded franchise stores, 150,000 wholesale doors, and more than 50 e-commerce sites. The company was founded in 1949 in Germany.adidas AG is the world's second- largest provider of athletic footwear and apparel. The company offers a broad range of products across four divisions: Adidas, Reebok, TaylorMade-Adidas Golf, and Reebok-CCM Hockey.