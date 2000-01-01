Aditxt Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ADTX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ADTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ADTX
- Market Cap$36.720m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ADTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0070251097
Company Profile
Aditxt Inc is a life sciences company which focuses on prolong life and enhance life quality of transplanted patients. The firm develop products designed to induce tolerance to transplanted organs. The firm's immunosuppressive (anti-rejection) drugs has made possible life-saving organ transplantation procedures as these drugs prevent or delay organ rejection. It is also developing a technology called Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi) which utilizes tolerogenic approach that utilizes the body's natural process of cell death, to deliver a modified antigen that signals the immune system to become tolerant to transplanted tissues.ADiTx Therapeutics Inc is a pre-clinical stage, life sciences company which focuses on prolong life and enhance life quality of transplanted patients.