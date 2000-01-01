ADL Partner (EURONEXT:ALP)

European company
  • Market Cap€38.920m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALP
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000062978

Company Profile

ADL Partner is a France-based relational marketing company. The company designs, markets and implements customer recruitment, management, original cross-channel devices, and retention services. Its business is divided into three categories including fixed-term subscription; open-ended subscription; and books, merchandise, audio, and video. The company generates the majority of the revenue from open-ended subscription.

