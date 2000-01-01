Company Profile

Adler Group SA is a company specialized and focused on the purchase, management and development of income producing multi-family residential real estate with a portfolio of about 73,500 residential and 2,500 commercial units. The portfolio of the company and its subsidiaries is situated in or on the outskirts of major urban areas in Northern, Eastern and Western Germany, such as Berlin.Ado Properties SA is a housing company based in Berlin. It owns and manages apartments in all areas of Berlin.