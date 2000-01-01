Adler Modemarkte AG (XETRA:ADD)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ADD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADD

  • Market Cap€69.780m
  • SymbolXETRA:ADD
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A1H8MU2

Company Profile

Adler Modemarkte AG is a textile retailer. The Company's product portfolio includes women's wear, menswear and accessories, footwear, kids wear and babywear, traditional dress and durable goods.

Latest ADD news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .