Company Info - ADL

  • Market Cap€590.410m
  • SymbolXETRA:ADL
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005008007

Company Profile

Adler Real Estate AG is a provider of residential properties. The company is engaged in the acquisition and management of residential properties throughout Germany. Its business model of the company comprises two fields of activity - Rental and Other. All activities related to the management of properties due to be retained in the portfolio on a permanent basis are pooled in the Rental segment. This segment also includes the expenses for craftsmen and caretaker services which are provided by the group internal Facility Management. BCP owns a property portfolio of residential units with a focus on larger cities in Germany. The majority of the revenue is generated from Rental segment.Adler Real Estate AG is a real estate company. Its activities are to invest in residential real estate properties with the potential for sustained appreciation. The company is divided into two segments namely Rental and Trading.

