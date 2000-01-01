ADMA Biologics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ADMA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ADMA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADMA

  • Market Cap$245.820m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ADMA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0008991046

Company Profile

ADMA Biologics Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and development of specialty plasma-derived biologics. The operating segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing segment; Plasma Collection Centers segment; and Corporate segment. The Plasma Collection Centers segment consists of three FDA-licensed source plasma collection facilities located in Georgia. The company's ADMA BioManufacturing segment reflects the company's immune globulin manufacturing and development operations in Florida.ADMA Biologics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops and manufactures specialty plasma-based biologics for the proposed treatment of immune deficiencies and prevention of certain infectious diseases.

Latest ADMA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .