Company Profile

ADMA Biologics Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and development of specialty plasma-derived biologics. The operating segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing segment; Plasma Collection Centers segment; and Corporate segment. The Plasma Collection Centers segment consists of three FDA-licensed source plasma collection facilities located in Georgia. The company's ADMA BioManufacturing segment reflects the company's immune globulin manufacturing and development operations in Florida.ADMA Biologics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops and manufactures specialty plasma-based biologics for the proposed treatment of immune deficiencies and prevention of certain infectious diseases.