Company Profile

Admedus Ltd is an Australia-based healthcare company which develops, commercializes and distributes next-generation medical technologies and devices. It is engaged in the sale and distribution of the infusion medical device and the ADAPT tissue portfolio with a particular focus in the area of cardiovascular Neonatal repair. The business activity of the company is operated through four segment namely Disposable medical product and medical devices distribution; Bio implant operations - inclusive of sales, distribution, and manufacturing; Regenerative medicine R&D-ADAPT technology, and Immunotherapies research and development.