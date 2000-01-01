Admiralty Resources NL (ASX:ADY)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ADY

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADY

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ADY
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ADY7

Company Profile

Admiralty Resources NL is a mining company. It is involved in exploration and development of mineral deposits in Chile and in Australia. The company projects include Admiralty Minerals, Bulman and Pyke Hill.Admiralty Resources NL is a mining company. It is involved in exploration and development of mineral deposits.

Latest ADY news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .