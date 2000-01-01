Adocia (EURONEXT:ADOC)

European company
Market Info - ADOC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADOC

  • Market Cap€60.610m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ADOC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011184241

Company Profile

Adocia is a biotechnological company. The Company is engaged in development of medicines for the treatment of diabetes from already-approved therapeutic molecules, in particular proteins, using its BioChaperone technology.

Latest ADOC news

