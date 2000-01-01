Adolfo Dominguez SA (XMAD:ADZ)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ADZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADZ

  • Market Cap€0.000m
  • SymbolXMAD:ADZ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINES0106000013

Company Profile

Adolfo Dominguez SA designs, manufactures, and sells apparel and accessories. It offers shirts, T-shirts, jackets, knitting, skirts, trousers and sweaters, bags, shoes, scarf, jewelry and belts to men, women and children. The firm deals in ready-made clothing, footwear, handbags and accessories, household linens, furniture products, and decorative objects.Adolfo Dominguez, S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells apparel and accessories. It offers shirts, T-shirts, jackets, knitting, skirts, trousers and sweaters, bags, shoes, scarf, jewelry and belts to men, women and children.

Latest ADZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .