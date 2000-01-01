Adomos SA (EURONEXT:ALADO)
- Market Cap€18.650m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALADO
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINFR0013247244
Company Profile
Adomos SA is engaged in Internet distribution of investment real estate assets. It conducts property studies, selects real estate programs, issues loan offers, handles administrative duties, leases management and rate guarantee services, etc.