Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC is engaged in mineral exploration. The projects of the company are The Veovaca and The Rupice. The Veovaca is historic open cut zinc, lead, barite, and silver mine and the Rupice project is an advanced exploration project which exhibits exceptionally high grades of the base and precious metals and is located approximately 17km North West of the Veovaca Project.