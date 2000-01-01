Company Profile

Adslot Ltd is an internet technology and marketing company. The firm derives revenue from three principal activities: Trading Technology comprises Adslot - a media trading technology, and Symphony, workflow automation technology for media agencies; Services comprises digital marketing services provided by the company's webfirm division and project-based customisation of trading technology; Adserving is a technology that enables advertisers to deliver, measure and optimise the performance of online display advertising. The company reports its segments based on geographical locations: APAC (Australia, New Zealand and Asia); EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa); and the Americas (North, Central and South America).