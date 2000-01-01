Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ATGE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATGE

  • Market Cap$1.849bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ATGE
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorEducation & Training Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS00737L1035

Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc is a provider of educational services. The company offers programs in business, healthcare, professional education, and technology and business.

Latest ATGE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .