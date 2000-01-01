Company Profile

Adtran Inc is a telecommunications equipment provider with a broad portfolio of products covering optical, broadband, WAN, LAN, and unified communication areas. It operates under two reportable segments such as Network Solutions, which includes hardware and software products and the Service and Support segment which consists of portfolio maintenance, network implementation, and solutions integration and managed services, which include hosted cloud services and subscription services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Network solutions segment. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the United States, Mexico, Germany, and other international countries wherein, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.Adtran Inc is engaged in providing networking and communications equipment. Its products enable voice, data, video and Internet communications across a variety of network infrastructures.