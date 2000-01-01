AdUX SA (EURONEXT:ADUX)
- Market Cap€4.100m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ADUX
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- ISINFR0012821890
AdUX SA is a digital media company. It is engaged in providing advertising network services, online payment services and websites editing services to advertisers, publishers, and retailers.