Company Info - ADV

  • Market Cap€246.640m
  • SymbolXETRA:ADV
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0005103006

Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises. These systems are used by telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies worldwide. ADVA has a presence in Germany, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice and video services.

