Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice and video services. These systems are used by telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities, and government agencies worldwide. ADVA has a presence in Germany, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.