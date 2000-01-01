Adval Tech Holding AG (SIX:ADVN)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ADVN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ADVN

  • Market CapCHF0.000m
  • SymbolSIX:ADVN
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINCH0008967926

Company Profile

Adval Tech Holding AG is an industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. The company primarily focuses on the automotive market and on related applications. The Components division is engaged in the manufacture of metal and plastic high-volume components, focusing on the automotive industry in terms of quantities, quality requirements, lifetime, and production processes. Geographically, activities are functioned through Switzerland; however, it also holds presence in Brazil, the United States, Hungary, Singapore, Thailand, China, Malaysia, Mexico, and Germany.Adval Tech Holding AG is an industrial supplier of technologically sophisticated components and subassemblies made of metal and plastic. The company primarily focuses on the automotive market and on related applications.

Latest ADVN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .