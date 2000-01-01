Advance Auto Parts Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AAP)

North American company
  Market Cap$10.672bn
  SymbolNYSE:AAP
  IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  ISINUS00751Y1064

Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts is one of the industry’s largest retailers of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories to do-it-yourself customers in North America. Advance operated 5,037 stores as of the end of 2019, in addition to servicing 1,253 independently owned Carquest stores. The company’s Worldpac unit is a premier distributor of imported original-equipment parts. Advance derived 60% of its 2019 sales from commercial clients, up from 30%-40% before the General Parts deal.Advance Auto Parts Inc is an automotive aftermarket parts provider serving professional installers, DIY (do-it-yourself) customer and independently-owned operators.

