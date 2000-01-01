Company Profile

Andalas Energy and Power PLC is a closed-end investment company. It is engaged an energy company. The company is focused on power generation and exploration and production activities in Indonesia. It commercializes existing Indonesian gas discoveries by developing independent power projects. The company is targeting a range of prospects in the prolific South Sumatra and central Sumatran Basins, with a focus on stranded gas fields with potential for future Independent Power Production developments. Andalas is also seeking to opportunistically acquire select oil cash flow assets for inclusion in its long-term asset portfolio.Andalas Energy and Power PLC is engaged in power generation and exploration and production activities in Indonesia.