Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Advance Lithium Corp (TSX:AAX) Share Price

AAX

Advance Lithium Corp

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Basic Material

Right Arrow 2

Gold

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XTSX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-5, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Advance Lithium Corp formerly Advance Gold Corp is a Canadian based exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold and other precious metal. It holds an interest in two projects namely Tabasquena located in Mexico and Kakamega located in Kenya.Advance Gold Corp is an Canadian based exploration stage company. It is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold and other precious metal.

TSX:AAX

CA0074422050

CAD

Loading Comparison

Latest AAX News