Advance Lithium Corp (TSX:AAX) Share Price

Company Profile

Advance Lithium Corp formerly Advance Gold Corp is a Canadian based exploration stage company. The company is engaged in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold and other precious metal. It holds an interest in two projects namely Tabasquena located in Mexico and Kakamega located in Kenya.